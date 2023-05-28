DRDO assures all possible support to defence industries

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Hyderabad: An industry interaction programme for understanding the concerns of defence industries, including MSMEs & start-ups, was organised by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Research Centre Imarat (RCI) on Sunday.

According to a press release issued here, the interaction programme was organised to bring all defence industries to one platform for understanding their concerns while increasing awareness on various industry-friendly initiatives and policies of DRDO. More than 180 industries participated in the event.

Department of Defence(R&D) Secretary and Chairman of DRDO Samir V Kamat, who chaired the brainstorming session, assured the industry that DRDO would extend all possible support to industries and play the role of a mentor in building their capabilities to make India a net defence exporter.

Directorate of Industry Interface & Technology Management (DIITM) director Arun Chaudhary explained the process of ‘Transfer of Technology’ by DRDO to the industry, bringing out the salient features of the policy. He also gave details of DRDO policy and procedures on utilisation of its infrastructure Testing facility and DRDO patents by Indian industry.

During the event, an overview on System for Advanced Manufacturing Assessment and Ranking (SAMAR) and IT-enabled online models for digitised assessment with geo-tagging and time-stamping were also presented.