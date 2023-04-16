DRDO Centre of Excellence inaugurated at IIT-Hyderabad

DRDO Chairman VK Kamati inaugurating the centre of excellence on IIT-Hyderabad Campus at Kandi in Sangareddy district on Sunday.

Sangareddy: The Defense Research Development Organisation (DRDO) collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H), which started in 2020 with a DRDO Research cell, has transformed into a Centre of Excellence as DRDO Industry Academia Centre of Excellence.

This centre was inaugurated on Sunday by Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat at the Technology Research Park at IIT- H campus in the presence of Director General (Missiles and Strategic Systems), Dr BHVS Narayana Murthy, Director IIT-H Prof BS Murty, and Director DIA-CoE, Dr G Ramaguru.

There are seven verticals of technology projects that will be undertaken at DIA-CoE at IIT-H. Prof Murty termed the centre as a major step towards achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat in the Defence sector.

“I am looking forward to the faculty of IIT-H working together with industry on DRDO problems to make India a global leader in each of the verticals assigned to the CoE”, he said.

Dr Samir V Kamat said the DRDO team with the IIT-H team will work together and identify the target projects in each of these domains and execute to complete them in a period of 3 to 5 years. Kamat also mentioned that the DIA CoE IIT-H was the country’s largest centre among all 15 DIA-CoEs.