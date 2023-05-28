Rs. 75 coin launched, here’s where to buy it

It is a commemorative coin, and not released for general circulation. These coins are frequently released to mark important events and are occasionally given out as a sign of respect for famous personalities. However, people can still purchase them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:48 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Images: Twitter

Hyderabad: Marking the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the Rs. 75 coin along with a special stamp.

This in a way also celebrates India‘s 75th year of Independence, which was widely celebrated under the banner of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Rs. 75 coin bears the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar in the centre with ‘Satyamev Jayate’ inscribed below with the words Bharat and India written above.

On the other side, the coin bears the image of the Parliament Complex, and ‘Sansi Sankul’ is written in Hindi. Also, Parliament Complex and the year 2023 are written below.

The coin is in circular shape with a 44 mm diameter and it weighs around 35 grams. It is composed of 50 per cent silver, 40 per cent copper and 5 per cent each of Nickel and Zinc.

One can visit the website of Hyderabad Mint website to place an order for the coin. You will have to make a reservation first and then buy the coin in person. As of now, the Rs. 75 coin is not listed on the website.

Payment can be made either with a debit/credit card or make a demand draft in favour of the mint. Cash and cheque payments are usually not accepted.

It is important to note that for commemorative coins when being purchased more than ten coins per theme, a PAN card is required to be provided for authentication.

Contact Hyderabad Mint or check https://www.indiagovtmint.in/product-category/hyderabad-mint/ for more information.