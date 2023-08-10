DRDO-SERP employees donate utensils to flood-hit families in Mulugu district

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:06 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Mulugu: Employees of the DRDO-SERP in Medchal-Malkajigiri district donated utensils to 150 flood-hit families in Eturnagaram mandal in the district on Thursday. The contribution was made in response to an appeal by Padmajarani, Project Director of DRDO-SERP.

She had earlier worked District Panchayat Officer (DPO) in the erstwhile Warangal district for a long time. The employees donated around Rs 1.50 lakh worth of utensils and handed over them to the needy at Dodla, Malyala and Kondai villages which were hit badly during the floods in the last month.

The employees said that they were very happy to help the flood victims. They thanked Padmajarani for giving them the opportunity to contribute. DPMs Latha, S Prabhakar, T Muniswamy, R Ramachandra Reddy, Rajesh and other employees were present at the distribution programmes.