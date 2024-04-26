Bar license of Urvashi Bar cancelled

26 April 2024

Hyderabad: Following request from the Hyderabad Police seeking action against Urvashi Bar and Restaurant, Begumpet for allegedly involving in illegal and immoral activities on the premises, the Prohibition and Excise Department officials have cancelled the license of the establishment on Friday.

Earlier on April 2, the Begumpet police uncovered that the management and staff of the bar and restaurant had engaged in illegal activities involving female employees.

A case was booked and police wrote a letter to the District Prohibition and Excise Officer, Medchal-Malkajigiri district, urging the cancellation of the establishment’s license.