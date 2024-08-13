Hyderabad: Man accused of forcing girl to suicide ends life in second attempt in four days

Srihari, a resident of Domadugu in Gummadidala mandal, had attempted suicide last Friday as a girl from the village, R Tejaswini (20), died by suicide by jumping off a three-storeyed building in the village a day before.

Sangareddy: A youngster, Srihari (25), who attempted to die by suicide by consuming poison on Friday last after being accused of harassing a girl leading to her suicide, fled from a hospital in Medchal-Malkajgiri on Monday night and was found hanging from a tree on Tuesday morning at Bahadurpally village.

Srihari, a resident of Domadugu in Gummadidala mandal, had attempted suicide last Friday as a girl from the village, R Tejaswini (20), died by suicide by jumping off a three-storeyed building in the village a day before. Tejaswini’s parents had alleged that she ended her life unable to bear harassment from Srihari, who was pressurising her to marry him. Depressed over the allegations, Srihari had consumed poison to end his life. He was taken to hospital the same day. However, he fled from the hospital on Monday night and this morning, was found hanging from a tree.

He left a message to his family members and friends on his phone holding a local BJP leader and Tejaswini’s brother responsible for her decision to end her life. Srihari claimed in the note that they were both in love and that he had never harassed her. Extending apologies to his mother and family members for his decision, Srihari urged his elder sister to look after their mother after his death.