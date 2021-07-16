Drew Barrymore’s flirty comment on Leonardo DiCaprio’s post

DiCaprio mostly uses his social media platforms to raise awareness about climate change and saving planet Earth.

Drew Barrymore’s comments on Leonardo DiCaprio’s post is the talk of the town in Hollywood. DiCaprio mostly uses his social media platforms to raise awareness about climate change and saving planet Earth.

In one such posts of DiCaprio, the ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ actor tried her shot with the ‘Titanic’ star.

DiCaprio had made one post about the rising temperatures of the Earth due to the global climate crisis, and Drew’s comments caught a lot of people’s attention.

Drew left two comments in the comments section, one being, “Thank you for always have been the pioneer of saving our earth.”

She added, “You should be the only hot one, and not our planet!”

An Instagram user commented, “Comin in hot! Shoot that shot (sic).”

“I’m living for this comment. You’re a real one Drew,” added another person.

Coming to their dating lives, DiCaprio is currently romantically linked to 24-year-old Camila Morrone. Barrymore has two daughters with her ex Will Kopelman. The duo split back in 2016.

