DRI officials seize foreign origin gold worth nearly Rs 3 crore in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 September 2024, 08:24 PM

Hyderabad: Acting on specific intelligence regarding movement of smuggled foreign origin gold from Kolkata to Hyderabad, the officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized gold valued at Rs 2.94 crore being smuggled in a car on the city outskirts on Wednesday night.

According to DRI officials, the smuggled gold was ingeniously concealed in two specially made cavities in the car. One secret cavity was on the left side of the driver seat below the dashboard and the other was on the frame of the trunk behind the car.

Foreign origin gold weighing 3982.070 gms valued at Rs. 2,94,55,372 has been seized, they said. The gold along with the vehicle were seized and two persons travelling in the car were arrested under the provisions of the Customs, Act, 1962.

Investigation is underway.