Drug chocolate bars case: Cops identify 120 consumers in Hyderabad

Published Date - 09:40 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Hyderabad: The police investigating the ‘drug chocolate bars’ case identified 120 consumers in Hyderabad alone and around 50 per cent of the consumers were found to be girls.

“All the buyers are aged between 18 and 24 years and we had informed their parents and are counseling them. They will have to attend a rehabilitation program,” said Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand.

The police have also zeroed in on a few areas where such drugs are sold, specially during birthday parties and other get-togethers of youngsters.

“Parents should allow their children to attend such events after thoroughly enquiring about the purpose of gathering, the guests and friends accompanying them to events,” Anand advised.

Because of the sustained efforts of the police, drug suppliers were not ready to supply the contraband to any persons connected with Hyderabad, he said adding, “parents need to cooperate with the police in ensuring a drug free society.”

The Commissioner appealed to the parents not to give mobile phones to minors or check randomly for suspicious conversations. Parents should check the gallery, Snapchat, WhatsApp and Instagram regularly in their children’s phones.