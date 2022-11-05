Student arrested for selling drug laced chocolate bars in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A business management student pursuing his education from a foreign university was arrested by the Hyderabad police for allegedly selling drug laced chocolate bars in the city after marketing it through social media platforms.

Rishi Sanjay Mehata (22), a resident of Narsingi, was previously involved in two NDPS cases and was allegedly absconding. The police seized 48 bars of drug laced chocolates, 40 grams of hash oil and a mobile phone from him.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand said Sanjay by watching YouTube was preparing the chocolates at his house after procuring the bars from market and hash oil from one Rama Rao of Chinthapally in Vizag, Bonala Vinod, K Srikanth Yadav and C Rohit, from Hyderabad.

Sanjay was addicted to ganja and hash oil since his college days and to earn money to meet his expenditure, he started selling drugs. Of late, he learnt the art of making the chocolate bars.

“Sanjay purchased bulk of chocolates at a store and with his own recipe, he prepared the drug bars by adding hash oil. He mixed 40 ml of hash oil to 4 kg of chocolate bars and sold it in market. He used to market through social media platforms like Snapchat, Instagram and chocolate. The delivery was made by Rapido, Uber or in person and money received through e-wallets,” said Anand.

A chocolate bar was sold to drug peddlers for a price between Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 5,000 and each bar could be made into 15 uniform pieces which depending upon demand at parties, was sold for a price from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 2,500, the Commissioner added.