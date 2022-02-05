Drug peddler arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A drug peddler was caught by the Humayunnagar police and 1.1 kilo gram of ganja was seized from him.

The man, Vivek Singh (21) of Dilawargunj in Mangalhat, was allegedly carrying the ganja in a polythene cover when the police team caught him at Mallepally road.

“Vivek purchased the ganja from one Sheetal Singh, who is absconding, and planned to sell it. On specific information, he was caught,” Humayunnagar Inspector K Narayana Reddy said.

