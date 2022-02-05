Saturday, February 5, 2022
type here...
HyderabadDrug peddler arrested in Hyderabad

Drug peddler arrested in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today
Published: 5th Feb 2022 10:45 pm
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A drug peddler was caught by the Humayunnagar police and 1.1 kilo gram of ganja was seized from him.

- Advertisement -

The man, Vivek Singh (21) of Dilawargunj in Mangalhat, was allegedly carrying the ganja in a polythene cover when the police team caught him at Mallepally road.

“Vivek purchased the ganja from one Sheetal Singh, who is absconding, and planned to sell it. On specific information, he was caught,” Humayunnagar Inspector K Narayana Reddy said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .

Also Read

- Advertisement -

Latest News

- Advertisement -

Company

Business

Telangana Today

Follow Us

© Copyrights 2021 TELANGANA PUBLICATIONS PVT. LTD. All rights reserved.