Drug peddler held with mephedrone worth Rs 1.10 cr in Mumbai

By | Published: 3:30 pm

Mumbai: Police have arrested a drug peddler in Mumbai and seized mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs 1.10 crore from him, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on an information, the Mumbai police’s anti-narcotics cell laid a trap on Tuesday and apprehended the 44-year-old man in Tardeo area, he said.

He was carrying a bag from which the police recovered 1.10 kg of mephedrone, a banned synthetic stimulant, valued around Rs 1.10 crore, the official said he said.

The accused, a resident of J J Marg here, has been allegedly involved in selling drugs since last few years, the official said.

The police are trying to find out where the accused got mephedrone and have also launched a search for his associates, he said.

A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

