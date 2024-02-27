Drugs Control Officials seize overpriced antibiotics in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 05:00 PM

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration officials on Monday seized an overpriced antibiotic, Donem Injection (Meropenem injection IP 1 g) at Armoor, Nizamabad District.

The antibiotic, Meropenem injection IP 1 g sold under the brand name ‘Donem’ is under price control as per Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 and the price of the product shall be by the ‘Ceiling Price’ fixed by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Government of India.

The Ceiling price fixed by the Central Government for the product “Meropenem injection IP 1 g” is Rs. 952.68 for 1 g vial. Hence Maximum Retail Price (MRP) i.e. including GST 12 % should not be more than Rs. 1067 for 1 g vial.

Donem Injection (Meropenem injection IP 1 g) of B. No. IH22001 Mfg. Dt. 11/2022, Exp. Dt. 10/2024 Manufactured by: Doctor’s Life Sciences (India) Ltd., S. No. 263/1, 264/1, P.R. Palem Village, Kovur Mandal, SPSR Nellore District, Andhra Pradesh, bears MRP as Rs. 1899/- for 1 g vial on the product label. The firm overpriced the product, and charged an excess of Rs. 832 for one vial, which is a violation of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

The DCA officials seized stock worth Rs. 36,081 during the raid carried out by R. Srilatha, Drugs Inspector, Nizamabad Rural under the supervision of P. Sarala, Deputy Director, Nizamabad and N. Narsaiah, Assistant Director, Nizamabad.

Overpricing of essential medicines is a violation under Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 and stringent action shall be taken as per the law against violators, V.B.Kamalasan Reddy, DCA, Director General, said in a statement issued on Tuesday.