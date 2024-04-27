Komatireddy offered support of 22 Congress MLAs to topple Revanth Reddy Govt: Kaushik Reddy

Addressing a news conference at the Telangana Bhavan, he revealed that Komatireddy wanted him to talk to the Party leadership on his offer of support. He, however, did not take up the issue either with the party president or other leaders so far.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 April 2024, 03:00 PM

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Padi KoushiK Reddy on Saturday said he had received feelers from Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy offering the support of 22 MLAs from the Congress to topple the government of A Revanth Reddy.

The person, who had met him as part of the mission, made it clear that Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was keen on becoming the Chief Minister in case of the BRS giving the go ahead. He said he did not entertain his plans to become CM through backdoor methods. He said Komatireddy lacked the decency and decorum of a political leader. He is often, irrespective of the venue he was present at, found in an inebriated state. Whatever he talks, that would merit the least credence, he said adding that the utterances of Komatireddy were seldom understood.

He stated that the Chief Minister had set August 15 as the deadline to fulfill the promises made by his party only to buy more time. He wanted to deceive the voters in the ensuing Parliamentary polls and the municipal elections that were due before the Independence Day. He dared Komatireddy to get Revanth Reddy ready with his resignation letter in the event of failing to fulfil the promises made by the Congress Party before August 15. He said he would shoulder the responsibility of making BRS leader T Harish Rao to follow suit in the event of the Chief Minister fulfilling the promises made by the Congress government.