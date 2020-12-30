Drunk drivers are terrorists on roads, says Cyberabad CP

In view of increasing road accidents recently due to reckless driving by drunk drivers, massive checking has been launched in Cyberabad to book people driving under the influence of alcohol, he said.

Hyderabad: With 155 accidents due to drunk driving claiming 166 persons lives across Cyberabad in 2020, Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has said drunk drivers are like ‘terrorists on roads’ killing people indiscriminately.

In view of increasing road accidents recently due to reckless driving by drunk drivers, massive checking has been launched in Cyberabad to book people driving under the influence of alcohol, he said.

In the last three days from December 28, as many as 928 DD cases have been booked across Cyberabad, while in the whole month of December, 3387 DD cases have been booked.

People in the age group of 21-40 age were found to be involved more in this dangerous act, officials said, adding that DD cases under section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 were booked against each one of them and all of them would be sent to court in due time.

A penalty of Rs. 10000 and or imprisonment of upto 6 months for the first offence and a penalty of Rs. 15000 and or imprisonment of upto 2 years for a second or subsequent offence were possible.

Also, all their driving licenses would be seized and sent to the RTOs concerned for suspension as per section 19 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

For the first offence, the DL would be suspended for 3 months and for second and subsequent offences, the DL would be revoked permanently making the person ineligible to drive in India. The drive would continue until this menace was totally curbed in the city in view of road safety.

“Also, against all popular misconceptions, it is found that most of the drunk drivers are highly educated, employed persons. Shockingly, many of them have been to or stayed in big cities like New York, Melbourne, Singapore, Dubai etc., where they would never think of committing any traffic rule violation,” Sajjanar said.

But, here in their home State, they indulge in these dangerous acts at the cost of safety of themselves and other innocent people on the roads. This aspect needs self-introspection by the citizens, he said.

The loss of young lives in road accidents is adding great psychological stress and livelihood problems to lakhs of families every year in the country, the Commissioner added.

