Drunk man attacks constables in Siddipet

One of the constables Lavudya Mohan has suffered serious head injury, while another suffered a minor injury on his hand

By | Published: 10:35 pm

Siddipet: A drunkard attacked two Bluecolt constables at Old Bus Station in Koheda mandal headquarters on Friday late night. One of the constables Lavudya Mohan has suffered serious head injury, while another suffered a minor injury on his hand. They are undergoing treatment and their condition is stable.

According to Sub-inspector of Police N Raj Kumar, the two constables Lavudya Mohan and Mogudampally Chandraiah were on Bluecolts duty on Friday night when they got a call from one Ch Shankar through Dial 100 at 10.30 pm.

Shankar complained that a couple of drunkards were creating nuisance at the Old Bus Station area following which Mohan and Chandraiah rushed to the spot. When the two police personnel tried to convince the two drunkards MD Najimuddin and MD Ubed Ali, the latter attempted to attack the former with a beer bottle.

But when the police confiscated the beer bottle, in an inebriated condition, Najimuddin picked up a pestle and attacked them indiscriminately causing serious injuries on the head of Mohan, SI Raj Kumar said. Mohan also suffered injury on his hand while Chandraiah suffered a minor injury. Mohan has been rushed to Apollo Hospital in Karimnagar and his condition is stated to be stable.

Following the complaint from Chandraiah, Raj Kumar has registered a case against the accused.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .