Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up in colours of Indian flag to welcomes PM Modi

As a part of the light-and-sound show at the Burj, setting the stage for PM Modi's arrival to the Gulf nation on an official visit, the skyscraper also showcased his picture

By ANI Published Date - 03:00 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Burj Khalifa lighting up with Indian tricolour to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modis official visit to UAE, in Dubai on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a dazzling welcome in United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the iconic Burj Khalifa was lit up with the colours of the Indian nation flag.

As a part of the light-and-sound show at the Burj on Friday, setting the stage for PM Modi’s arrival to the Gulf nation on an official visit, the skyscraper also showcased his picture, followed by a text that read, “Welcome Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” A leaping skyscraper in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Burj Khalifa is one of the top attractions to visit in the city. PM Modi began the last leg of his two-nation tour as he arrived in Abu Dhabi earlier on Saturday for an official visit.

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister received a ceremonila welcome at the airport, following which he met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome to the Gulf nation, PM Modi took to Twitter to post, “Grateful to Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for welcoming me at the airport today.” During his visit, the Prime Minister will meet with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on critical bilateral issues.

Just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said that its economic partnership with India is a significant milestone in the history of both nations”. The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, said in an interview that the UAE-India non-oil trade is expected to reach USD 100 billion a year by 2030. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi noted that UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was designed to deliver a new era of growth and opportunity. CEPA is an agreement signed between India and UAE on February 18, 2022, and came into force on May 1, 2022.

The agreement was signed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The PM emplaned for the UAE earlier on Saturday after concluding his two-day visit to France. PM Modi called his France visit “memorable”, adding that it was more remarkable as he participated in the Bastille Day celebrations. He also expressed gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron and the people of France for their warmth and hospitality. During his two-day visit to France, PM Modi participated in the Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour, on Friday. He visited France at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.