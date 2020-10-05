Dubbak bypoll: Voters aged 80 yrs and above, Covid patients to exercise postal ballot

Siddipet Collector P Venkatrami Reddy has introduced the Deputy Collector, Chennaiah, who was appointed as Returning officer for by-election, to representatives of political parties

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Siddipet: Siddipet Collector P Venkatrami Reddy has informed that voters aged 80 years and above and Covid patients will exercise their franchise through postal ballot in the Dubbak by-election. He said the administration was making all arrangements to identify such persons and provide them postal ballot facilities.

In the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, the Collector has said that the Election Commission of India has restricted the voters to 1,000 at each polling station which made them to increase the polling stations in Dubbak Assembly Constituency from 261 in 2018 election to 315 now by creating 54 additional Polling Stations across the Constituency.

During a meeting with representatives of various political parties from Dubbak Assembly Constituency at Collectorate meeting hall on Monday, the Collector has said that the Election Commission of India will issue notification for the Dubbak-by election on October 9 to mark the beginning of the election. He has sought the corporation political parties for conduction of the election in a peaceful environment.

The Collector has introduced the Deputy Collector, Chennaiah, who was appointed as Returning officer for by-election, to representatives of political parties. Reddy has said that they have appointed RDO, Husnabad, Jayachandra Reddy as an examiner of the election.

To conduct the election in a transparent way, the Collector has said that they have constituted teams at mandal level by appointing district level officers as in-charges.

He has said that they will set up the check posts at all the main roads to check the transportation of liquor and cash illegally into the Constituency.

Reddy has said that they will conduct programmes to sensitise the representatives of the political parties on election guidelines.

Additional Collector, M Padmakar and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .