Dulquer Salmaan gets behind the lens; leaves fans pleasantly surprised with his clicks

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:55 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Hyderabad: Looks like well-known south actor Dulquer Salmaan has developed a new interest and passion – photography! Taking to his social media account, the actor shared a series of photos that will, undoubtedly, leave you pleasantly surprised. Using his Leica camera, the ‘Hey Sinamika’ actor captured some wonderful images of nature, birds, board games, as well as his wife and kid.

The actor mentioned, “Leica Photo Dump#newfoundlove #obsessed #cantputitdown #weekslikethis #captures #leicagram #expectmoreofthese.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dulquer has a handful of projects in the works. He’ll also act with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in Raj & DK’s web series titled ‘Guns & Gulaabs’. Aside from that, he plays a vital role in the upcoming Hindi film ‘Chup – Revenge of the Artist’, directed by R Balki.

