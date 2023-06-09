Dundigal SI Prabhakar Reddy dies of cardiac arrest

The SI, Prabhakar Reddy, a resident of Gandi Maisamma had complained of chest pain around 9 pm to his family members.

By Mitu David Updated On - 10:07 AM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hyderabad: A Sub-inspector posted at the Dundigal police station allegedly died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday night.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Prabhakar Reddy was a 2014 batch SI and survived by a wife and two children.