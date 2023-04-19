Rumours of tiger being spotted in Dundigal gives anxious moments to locals

Rumours of a tiger being spotted in Dundigal gave anxious moments to the local residents and road users

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:22 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Rumours of a tiger being spotted in Dundigal gave anxious moments to the local residents and road users

Hyderabad: Rumours of a tiger being spotted in Dundigal gave anxious moments to the local residents and road users on Wednesday.

A 2 minutes 30 seconds video with a message of a tiger spotted at a secluded place close to the Outer Ring Road Dundigal went viral on social media platforms. In the video, a dog is clearly visible but that of another animal similar to a big dog walking in the vicinity is blurry.

“The video is not clear so we cannot say whether it is a leopard, a tiger or another dog. On information, we went to the spot and checked the area and the feed of nearby closed circuit cameras network. We provided our phone number to the local people asking them to alert us in case they notice movement of any leopard or tiger,” said an official of the forest department.

The officials had also checked for the pug marks but could not find any. “It is next to impossible for a tiger to come and move around in the area which witnesses high traffic and continuous movement of humans. In Telangana, we have tigers staying in thick forest areas and to reach Dundigal, the animal has to come from several human habitats. It is not possible to miss so many human eyes and reach Dundigal,” the official explained.