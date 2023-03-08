Dunk Fest Holi 2023 was a starry affair

South star Nani, Rajeev Masand, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Zareen Khan, Rohit Saraf, Shalin Bhanot, Mona Singh, Gaurav Gera, Mandira Bedi, Nia Sharma, Asha Negi, and others, graced the event in Mumbai.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:01 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Hyderabad: Several film celebrities and politicians turned up for a grand Holi bash in Mumbai, which saw the who’s who of Bollywood and Tollywood celebrating the festival of colours with full zeal.

South star Nani, Rajeev Masand, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Zareen Khan, Rohit Saraf, Shalin Bhanot, Mona Singh, Gaurav Gera, Mandira Bedi, Nia Sharma, Asha Negi, and others, participated in the event held in Mumbai.

Silver Beach Entertainment’s Hitesh Keshwani and Eminent Entertainment’s Sudipan Das hosted the grand Holi party in Mumbai at the large JVPD grounds. The event saw thousands of people coming together to celebrate the festival of colours, and tickets were sold out, an evening prior to the event day. Organisers had to increase security and shut gates to control the crowd that showed up at the event wanting to somehow get an entry at the grand bash.

Several politicians such as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister – Devendra Fadnavis, Minister of Tourism – Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and Youth Leader – Mohit Khamboj also attended the event.

Speaking at the occasion, Sudipan Das of Eminent Entertainment said, “This was our first edition of Dunk Fest Holi. After three long years, finally, people were able to celebrate Holi with full enthusiasm. We shall be back soon with Dunk Fest Winter edition 2023.”