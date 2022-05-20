Duroflex launches new bed linen category

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:38 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Hyderabad: Duroflex has launched the Summer Story 22 collection in the bed linen category. The brand had recently launched a couture bed linen collection with designer Rohit Bal and it is now back with a lively summer collection that has design stories for all tastes.

The new ‘Summer Story’ collection is crafted to bring in a burst of summer colours into your sleep space while striking a fine balance between style and health. This entire collection will truly allow one to soak in the beauty of a summer afternoon within the comfort of their bedroom in a trio of design stories – Chroma, Sanctuary & Nostalgia.

Duroflex chief marketing officer Smita Murarka said, “We forayed into the category last year with the goal of becoming a complete sleep solutions provider for our consumers. This season, we wanted to offer a new range of designs that reflect the cheery and delightful mood of the Indian Summers. Summer Story 22 collection is the first of our seasonal collections that we plan to introduce with every new season.”

Duroflex Bed Linen range will be available at all retail outlets as well as e-commerce and marketplaces. Apart from multi-brand outlets, the range will be available on the Duroflex website, Amazon and Flipkart as well. The price range starts from Rs 1,099 with a special inaugural launch offer of a 15 per cent discount.

