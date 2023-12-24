EAM Jaishankar condoles demise of Dominican Republic’s ambassador Hans Dannenberg

Jaishankar acknowledged Dannenberg's personal efforts in building and elevating the diplomatic ties between the Dominican Republic and India, praising his role in reaching great political and economic heights.

By ANI Published Date - 12:45 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Ambassador Hans Dannenberg of the Dominican Republic.

In a sombre social media post, Jaishankar conveyed his condolences, highlighting Dannenberg’s exceptional friendship with India and many individuals personally.

https://twitter.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1738769455596061074

“Deeply grieved to learn of the passing away of Ambassador Hans Dannenberg of the Dominican Republic. He was an extraordinary friend of India and of so many of us personally. His tenure as the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in New Delhi is fondly remembered by those who served then,” posted the EAM on X.

“He personally built Dominican Republic’s relationship with India and took it to great political and economic heights,” his post added.

The External Affairs Minister extended heartfelt condolences to Ambassador Dannenberg’s family, recognizing the loss of an extraordinary friend and diplomat. “Our condolences to his family,” he also said.

The Dominican Embassy in India also expressed profound condolences in a post on X. The Embassy emphasised Ambassador Hans Dannenberg Castellanos’s exemplary diplomatic service, describing him as a defender of the best interests of the Dominican Republic.

https://twitter.com/RDenIndia/status/1738633961986019493

The embassy extended sincere solidarity to Ambassador Dannenberg’s family, including his wife and sons.

“We express our deepest condolences on the passing of H.E. Hans Dannenberg Castellanos, former Ambassador to India. Hans Dannenberg was an exemplary diplomat who defended the best interests of the Dominican Rep. We extend our heartfelt solidarity to his family, his wife and sons,” Dominican Embassy in India said in a post on X.