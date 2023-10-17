EAM Jaishankar unveils bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Vietnam

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday attended the unveiling ceremony of the bust of Mahatma Gandhi

Tue - 17 October 23

Ho Chi Minh: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday attended the unveiling ceremony of the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam and highlighted the significance of values and beliefs of Mahatma Gandhi in modern scenarios.

“This is a very symbolic moment of our friendship…Mahatma Gandhi is without question one of the most iconic figures of our contemporary world and his contributions to truth, non-violence, independence and freedom of people have been recognised by the United Nations by proclaiming his birthday, 2nd October as International Day of non-violence,” he said.

While addressing a gathering at the event, Jaishankar emphasised that the father of the nation inspired other countries, continents and other people with his struggle for independence in India.

EAM Jaishankar said, “He not only unified India behind our struggle for independence but actually inspired other nations, other continents and other people in a similar quest. The contribution of the Mahatma Gandhi extends beyond this.”

He added, “His thoughts continue to have a very deep influence in india and in the world. We saw the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Clean India programme or our endeavour to remove the gender divide and give women their due place in our society. Therefore, the installation of this memorial is of enormous significance not just for india, not just for Vietnam but for the universe.

EAM Jaishankar also shared on X about the ceremony saying, “The unveiling of the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Tao Dan Park of Ho Chi Minh City is of great significance. Underlines the message of independence, self-reliance and human dignity that brings India & Vietnam together. Privileged to participate in the inauguration along with Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc.”

Earlier today, the External Affairs Minister also met Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen and appreciated the contribution of HCMC to the India-Vietnam partnership.

On October 16, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met former Vietnamese Foreign Minister Nguyen Dy Nien.

The EAM said Nien’s sentiments for India and Varanasi were truly moving. “A memorable conversation with Nguyen Dy Nien, former Vietnamese Foreign Minister (2000-06). As a 1950s alumnus of BHU, his sentiments for India and Varanasi were truly moving,” the EAM wrote on ‘X’.

Jaishankar on Monday also met Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and valued his guidance for further development of India-Vietnam ties.”Honoured to call on PM Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam.

Conveyed the greetings of PM @narendramodi. Valued his guidance for the further development of our bilateral relationship. A stronger India-Vietnam partnership contributes to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” the EAM wrote on ‘X’.

The EAM also met the Chairman of the External Relation Commission of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Le Hoai Trung.

“A useful exchange of views with Le Hoai Trung, Chairman of the External Relation Commission of the Communist Party of Vietnam. The convergent approach of India and Vietnam on key regional and global issues was manifest,” Jaishankar wrote on ‘X’.

The EAM is on an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his counterpart Bui Thanh Son.

During his visit, the EAM unveiled the bust of Rabindranath Tagore in Bac Ninh province of Vietnam and watched a performance by the Quan Ho Art Theater group.