Earthen pots in demand as mercury soars in Hyderabad

By Sowmya Sangam Published: Published Date - 11:20 PM, Sun - 15 May 22

Earthen pots fitted with taps are much sought after this summer in Hyderabad. — Photo: Surya Sridhar.

Hyderabad: As the mercury soars, the demand for earthen pots and water bottles is on the rise in the city. Despite the availability of refrigerators, people still prefer having natural and healthy cooling systems. Earthen pots, especially those that come with taps, being made keeping in mind the hygiene aspect and even those shaped in the form of water bottles, have become a popular option to quench thirst among people in Hyderabad.

The porous nature of the earthen pots (matka) and their ability to cool the water inside, has fuelled its demand. “Pots fixed with taps are sought after and these are in good demand right now. Sales have improved over the past few days and will probably continue till June. Our sales have gone up in May, as temperatures have started soaring again after the rain spell,” says Rani, who has been selling pots for the last 25 years.

The earthen wares are being sold across the city. However, traditional pockets such as Monda Market, Kummarwadi Road in Asif Nagar, and Sultan Bazaar house a large number of traders. “The pots come in different sizes mostly having a capacity of 20 litres to 30 litres. Prices have definitely increased compared to last year. They are priced between Rs 250 and Rs 300 each depending on the size. Pots with taps are costlier. And, the price of water bottles starts from Rs 150,” Rani points out.

Apart from pots and water bottles, sales of earthen utensils that can be used for serving dishes and storing curd is on the rise. Pots with designs are also being used as decorative items in homes and offices. Traders have maintained that the ongoing Covid pandemic and drop in pot makers, who have moved on to other businesses in search of their livelihood, are the reasons for the rise in the cost of earthen pots. With Hyderabad expected to experience scorching heat for the next few days with temperatures hovering between 41 and 45 degrees Celsius, traders see the demand for earthen pots going up.

