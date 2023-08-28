Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Chhattisgarh’s Surguja

By ANI Published Date - 09:16 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Surguja: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit the Surguja district of Chhattisgarh on Monday night, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to the NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 28-08-2023, 20:04:31 IST, Lat: 23.21 & Long: 83.22, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Surguja, Chhattisgarh”, said the NCS on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the National Seismology Centre, the earthquake occurred at 8:04 p.m. Further details are awaited.

