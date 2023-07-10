Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolts Indonesia

No reports of material damage or casualties are known yet

By ANI Published Date - 06:00 AM, Mon - 10 July 23

Representational Image

Jakarta: An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolted northern Sumatra in Indonesia on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake occurred at 19:39:04 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 54.2 km.

According to the USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found at 5.354degN and 94.569degE respectively.

No reports of material damage or casualties are known yet.

Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people because of its location on the “Ring of Fire.” The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.

It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world’s total volcanoes and 90 per cent of Earth’s earthquakes.