Eatala Rajender demands government to revive TSRTC’s past glory

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:31 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender speaking to the media in Khammam on Tuesday. Photo: Twitter

Khammam: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender has demanded the State government to take steps to revive the past glory of the TSRTC and purchase new buses.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday he also wanted the government to initiate measures to protect the properties of the RTC while alleging that the government was trying to weaken the RTC. All the pending DAs and PRC for 2017 and 2021 should be given to the workers along with loans from workers society, he demanded, adding that RTC and SCCL workers who played a key role in the Telangana movement were being neglected.

Rajender complained that as there were around 11, 200 buses at the time of Telangana creation the number came down to 9689 on the other hand the number of hire buses increased to 3300 from 1500 buses in the past. Likewise workers strength came down to 49000 from 56, 000. RTC workers rights were suppressed, workers being given charge sheets and suspended, though the workers achieved good diesel mileage and occupancy ratio.

The BJP leader demanded the government to stop closing the depots as the RTC was serving the rural masses. RTC must not be treated as a profit making corporation but as a service oriented corporation. He sought to know why the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao failed to deliver his promise of extending a financial assistance of Rs 2000 crore and why even without strikes and trade unions RTC was suffering losses.

Later in the day, Rajender addressed a BMS workers meeting in Kothagudem and demanded the government protect the SCCL and its workers rights. BJP district party president G Satyanaryana, Kisan Morcha State president K Sridhar Reddy and others were present.

