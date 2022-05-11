Eatala Rajender lacks knowledge about TSRTC: TRS leaders

Published Date - 07:45 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Mayor P Neeraja speaking to the media in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: The TRS leaders have come down heavily on BJP MLA Eatala Rajender for his false allegations against the TSRTC and the State government. Speaking to the media here on Wednesday Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, senior leader Gundala Krishna and the city TRS president P Nagaraju accused the BJP leader of engaging in mudslinging against the government.

It was surprising that an experienced leader like Rajender lacks minimum knowledge of TSRTC and was speaking in a delusional manner, the TRS leaders said while condemning his remarks against Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. Neeraja challenged Rajender to speak about the development of Khammam and the BJP ranks about the progress Khammam made. BJP was stooping low by making baseless allegations to gain political mileage, he said.

She said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and minister Ajay Kumar have been making committed efforts with an intention of maintaining public transport even though the RTC has never been in profit. Rajender should be ashamed to say that RTC employees were not given fitment and DA. The State government had taken a decision on May 13, 2015 to increase the fitment of RTC staff by 44 per cent.

It should also be noted that the cases filed against the workers during the strike have also been withdrawn. While 43 percent fitment was declared in AP, Chandrashekhar Rao declared 44 per cent fitment for 55,000 employees in Telangana. Nearly 4,200 contract employees were regularized, along with 5 per cent DA. On April 25, 2015, the government issued directives applying the Telangana increment to employees working in the RTC, benefitting 58,770 RTC workers, Neeraja noted.

In June 11, 2018, the government announced a 16 per cent IR (Interim Remuneration) for RTC employees, even though the move would not impose an additional burden of Rs 20 crore on the government, Neeraja added.

