Eatala warns of deaths by starvation if agriculture sector is neglected

Karimnagar: Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Wednesday warned of starvation deaths in the country if the agriculture sector was not encouraged by the government.

“India is not like America or Russia that have survived by manufacturing computers and battle tanks. Indians should learn from the experience of Ethiopia where people died because of acute recession,” the Minister said, referring to the ongoing agitation by farmers in New Delhi.

Speaking after inaugurating the Huzurabad cluster Rythu Vedika, Rajender said when recession hit the country in 1969, the people were forced to consume food made with maize.

Subsequently, renowned agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan put in efforts to bring about a green revolution in the country. As part of this, Punjab and Haryana farmers produced crops under Bakhranangal project and supplied it to the people of the entire country.

“Why should farmers come onto the roads, and continue with a movement in bone-chilling winter conditions weather for the past 70 days? A five member team of CACP will fix price for crops. It is the responsibility of government to implement it. That is what farmers are demanding”, he said.

Jayathi Gosh and Ramachandra commissions made recommendations to control farmers’ suicides in Telangana and Vidharba region of Maharastra. “Is is not the responsibility of governments to implement those recommendations?” he questioned.

Stating that farmers were not businessmen, he said ryots continued with cultivation even if agriculture land prices had skyrocketed. The Minister appealed to the Union government to solve the problems of farmers.

