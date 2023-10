EC allocates binocular symbol to Sharmila-led YSRTP

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:17 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India allotted binocular symbol to YS Sharmila-led YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) on Thursday.

Recently, the YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila had announced that her party will field candidates in all 119 assembly constituencies in the state for assembly elections.