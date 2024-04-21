Rains: Crops lost in over 3,120 acres

However, standing crops in an additional extent of 920 acres were found to be damaged either fully or partially on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 07:30 PM

Hyderabad: The State government has initiated the process for a thorough enumeration of crop losses in the districts and according to officials, standing crops in over 3100 acres were damaged by the untimely rains across the State.

It was initially estimated to be over 2,200 acres. However, standing crops in an additional extent of 920 acres were found to be damaged either fully or partially on Sunday.

The State government wrote to the Election Commission of India seeking permission to reach out to the affected farmers with compensation.

Farmers in several districts were badly hit by the downpour that left the farmers battered in March last also.

Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao directed officials to assess the damage and submit reports.

The Minister thanked the Election Commission for according permission to hold the tender process for procurement of seeds to be supplied before the onset of monsoon.