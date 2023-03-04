EC urged to take action for violation of MCC against YSR Congress Party

In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar here on Friday, he noted that the MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to take place shortly and the relevant notification was issued last month.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:57 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Visakhapatnam: Former Secretary to the Government of India, EAS Sarma, has urged the Election Commission of India to initiate proceedings against the ruling YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh for violation of model code of conduct (MCC).

In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar here on Friday, he noted that the MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to take place shortly and the relevant notification was issued last month. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) had come into force since then.

“Right now, in violation of the MCC, the ruling party here is engaged in a “Global Investment Summit” which has drastically disturbed the level playing ground in the electoral process in favour of the ruling party,” he pointed out while requesting the Commission to initiate proceedings against the ruling political party urgently to instill confidence of the electorate in the integrity of the election process.

eom