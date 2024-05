Telangana Elections: Bhongir records highest voter turnout, Hyderabad has lowest voting percentage

The Election Commission of India (ECI) released details of the absolute number of votes polled in the recently concluded general elections, Hyderabad recorded the lowest voting percentage of 48.48, while the highest was Bhongir constituency with 76.78 per cent. Here is an interactive graphic for you on the voting percentages in all the 17 constituencies in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 May 2024, 07:24 PM

General voting

Also Read EC releases absolute numbers of voters turnout for first five phases