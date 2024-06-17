ECI data shows difference in votes polled, counted; Concerns being raised

While a BRS supporter has flagged a few concerns regarding the difference in votes polled and counted in all 17 constituencies in Telangana, Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi also raised doubts over faulty EVMs

17 June 2024

Hyderabad: Concerns are being raised from different quarters over the Election Commission of India‘s data, especially on differences in the number of EVM votes polled and those counted in different parliamentary constituencies in the country, including in Telangana.

While a BRS supporter has flagged a few concerns regarding the difference in votes polled and counted in all 17 constituencies in Telangana, Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi also raised doubts over faulty EVMs on Monday. Both stressed that this was not a political allegation, but a serious issue that required immediate attention and explanation from the ECI.

In Telangana, according to Nayini Anurag Reddy, the number of EVM votes polled in Nizamabad parliamentary constituency was 12,26,133 while the EVM votes counted were 12,26,215, a difference of 82. In Medak constituency, the number of votes polled was 13,72,894 while the EVM votes counted were 13,72,896, a difference of two. The difference in Adilabad was 1571, while in Malkajgiri, it was 3,946. In Nagarkurnool, the difference was 2,195. In Hyderabad, the difference was 1,283, while in Karimnagar, it was 1,243. There were such differences in all 17 constituencies, with the difference being either more or as in the case of Medak and Nizamabad, less.

The data is available from two links, on www.results.eci.gov.in (for number of votes counted) and on www.eci.gov.in (from Press Release issued on May 25 on number of voters for all completed phases).

“This is not allegation against EVMs but a concern of an Indian citizen. On May 25, the ECI released the data for the number of EVM votes polled in the first five phases, stating that any alternation in the number of votes polled was not possible,” Anurag Reddy said on X.

“Regarding Telangana, I have taken the data from the official website and matched it with the votes counted from the official source. To my surprise, not even one constituency out of 17 matches the votes polled and counted. Why is there such a difference?” he asked, adding that how was it possible that the votes counted were more than those polled in Medak and Nizamabad.

“In all other constituencies, the votes counted are less than the votes polled. Not even one constituency matches the votes polled and counted exactly,” he said.

“Please be informed that this isn’t a political allegation or an attempt to blame EVMs but a step towards bringing more transparency to the system. There is definitely a need for the Election Commission to come out and explain this to the nation,” he said, adding that these concerns were not limited to Telangana. Such discrepancies were detected in a few constituencies in Assam as well.

“In Assam’s Kokrajhar constituency, 12,40,306 votes were polled as per EC. On the counting day, 12,29,546 EVM votes were counted, a deficit of 10,760 votes. In over 140 Lok Sabha seats, more EVM votes were counted than polled. What’s going on?” he posted, requesting the ECI to address this issue, not in a generic tone but specific to each State, and to try restoring the lost faith.

Meanwhile, Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi on Monday asked the ECI to put out data on how many EVMs were found faulty throughout the Lok Sabha polls. Before treating the EVMs as infallible, the ECI should put out data on how many EVMs were found faulty throughout the elections, he said on X.

“How many machines showed the wrong time, date, votes registered ? How many EVMs had their components replaced – counting unit? ballot unit? How many EVMs were found faulty during the mock poll ? Having contested the elections, I can confidently say that these machines have shown inaccurate results. I hope the Election Commission puts out the above data because the public have the right to know,” Gogoi said.