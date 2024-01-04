ECI releases schedule for bye-elections to two MLC seats in Telangana

While the notification for the MLC bye-election is scheduled to be released on January 11, the polling will be held on January 29.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:31 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India on Thursday released election schedule for two MLC seats that fell vacant under the MLAs quota, following the resignation of Kadiam Srihari and Padi Kaushik Reddy who were recently elected to the State Legislative Assembly. While the notification for the MLC bye-election is scheduled to be released on January 11, the polling will be held on January 29.

Both Srihari and Kaushik Reddy resigned from their MLC posts on December 9 last before taking oath as MLAs. Their terms as MLCs were to expire on November 30 of 2027.

As per the schedule released on Thursday, the ECI will conduct separate bye-elections for the two MLC seats in Telangana along with one MLC seat in Uttar Pradesh. While the notification will be issued on January 11, the last date for nominations is January 18. Scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on January 19 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is January 22. The polling will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on January 29, followed by counting of votes at 5 pm and declarations of results.

Following the victory of the Congress in the recent Assembly elections, the party-wise strength in the House has changed dramatically. Thus, the upcoming bye-elections are likely to turn tough for both the ruling Congress and its main opposition BRS.