BRS takes legal route seeking disqualification of defectors

Party leaders demanded that the defected MLAs resign from their posts immediately.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 08:54 PM

Hyderabad: Upping the ante against MLAs who defected from the party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has decided to intensify its fight for their immediate disqualification. The party, which has approached the Telangana High Court for their disqualification, will now stage protests with funeral drum beats in front of the residences of all three BRS MLAs who defected to the ruling Congress recently. Party leaders demanded that the defected MLAs resign from their posts immediately.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here on Thursday, MLA KP Vivekananda and Padi Kaushik Reddy said the BRS had already lodged a complaint with Speaker Gaddam Prasad seeking immediate disqualification of MLAs Danam Nagender, Kadiyam Srihari and Tellam Venkat Rao who switched to the Congress. They advised the Telangana Assembly Speaker to follow the path of his Himachal Pradesh counterpart who disqualified Congress MLAs for defecting from the party.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is trying to influence the office of the Assembly Speaker. He should be ashamed to release the Congress Lok Sabha election manifesto proposing for automatic disqualification of elected representatives defecting from their original parties, with BRS MLAs who defected to the Congress standing next to him. With its double standards, the Congress is losing its credibility in Telangana,” Vivekananda said.

Kaushik Reddy said the BRS was prepared to take the fight against defected MLAs to a logical conclusion and as part of these efforts, he had already approached the High Court against the undue delay by the Telangana Assembly Speaker to act upon the complaint lodged by the BRS and disqualify the MLAs accordingly. The High Court has posted the case for hearing on Monday, he said.

MLA Kova Lakshmi along with former MLAs A Jeevan Reddy and P Sasidhar Reddy were present.