ECI issues notification for fourth phase of General Elections, nominations begin on Thursday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 April 2024, 12:47 PM

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued the notification for the fourth phase of General Elections. Accordingly, nominations for the Lok Sabha constituencies will commence from today.

The ECI gazette notification is for elections to 96 Lok Sabha seats in 10 States, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir.

The notification issued also covers for by-election for Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency in the State. The by-poll for Secunderabad Cantonment constituency was being conducted following the death of BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha in a road accident in February early this year.

Following the ECI notification, the Returning Officers are making all arrangement for receipt for nominations from today in the State. The nominations are being accepted from 11 a.m onwards and candidates have been issued staggerred timings to avoid any inconvenience.

Last date for filing nominations is April 25 and the scrutiny will be conducted on April 26. The list of candidates in the fray will be announced on April 29 and the polls will be held on May 13.

Among the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the State, two are for Scheduled Tribes and three for Scheduled Castes.