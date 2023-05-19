ECLAT Health Solutions to set up dedicated operations centre at Karimnagar

The agreement allows ECLAT to provide medical coding and clinical documentation services to 3M customers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:41 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: ECLAT Health Solutions, a leading provider in healthcare support services will establish a dedicated operations center in Karimnagar, employing about 100 people in the near term with a potential to grow upto 200 people.

This was announced after ECLAT Health Solutions signed an agreement with 3M Health Information Systems (HIS), a world-renowned leader in healthcare transformation. The agreement allows ECLAT to provide medical coding and clinical documentation services to 3M customers.

After the partnership, the leadership teams of 3M and ECLAT Health Solutions met with Industry Minister KT Rama Rao at Washington DC.

For nearly 40 years, 3M HIS has developed and refined health care classification and payment methodologies to help 18 nations increase access to quality care, control costs, and analyze reliable performance metrics.

Additional opportunities for collaboration between Government of Telangana and 3M & ECLAT including improvement in healthcare delivery, technology platforms for population health, medical devices R&D and manufacturing were also discussed during the meeting.

“Eclat has an established presence in Karimnagar providing medical coding and related technology services. The Karimnagar center has delivered some high end work to several large clients. It is not only cost effective but also provides employment for the women and rural youth who are hungry to perform well. We are proud of our diversity and the 3M partnership will further our growth here” said Karthik Polsani, Group CEO and Founder of ECLAT Health Solutions.

“We are excited with the vision of the Telangana Government to promote life sciences and healthcare, and we are looking forward to collaboration with them. As a first step towards this collaboration, we are happy that a delivery hub will be established through our strategic partner Eclat Health in Karimnagar, Telangana” said Sandeep Wadhwa, MD, Global CMO, 3M HIS.