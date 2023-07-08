Ecolastic Eagles continue impressive run

Ecolastic Eagles outlasted Novotel Stars as they notched up a 3-1 win to continue their impressive form and maintain their top spot.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:48 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Boulder Ninjas who had an impressive outing at the golf tournament in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Ecolastic Eagles outlasted Novotel Stars as they notched up a 3-1 win to continue their impressive form and maintain their top spot on the Titan Eye+ Cemetrix T9 Challenge leaderboard at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club in Hyderabad on Friday.

Eagles lead Cemetrix by 0.5 points in the overall standings with one round to league matches to be played. Cemetrix registered their second consecutive 4-0 win, this time over the BHGCC Raiders. It turned out to be a much closer affair than what the scoreline suggests as both the games from the front 9 finished on the final hole and could have gone either way with the Raiders leading in both of them at one point.

Climbing up the leaderboard after clinching victory in a must win match were the Boulder Hills Tigers. They beat the fancied Jaagruthi Jaguars, who have seen two reverses in the past two rounds. The 3-1 win puts the Tigers in third place after a difficult start and the Jaguars now face an uphill battle to qualify for the knock outs as they take on Cemetrix in the final league match.

There was some cheer for Boulder Ninjas as they finally put a couple of wins together and arrested their losing streak. They halved their match 2-2 against the TGF Backspinners in a closely fought contest. With these results the bottom three teams are now knocked out of the running for the semifinal spots. With the top two virtually assured of their spots, one of Boulder Hills Tigers, Jaagruthi Jaguars and Novotel Stars will miss out making it an exciting Sunday.

Results:

Boulder Ninjas 2-2 TGF Back spinners; BHGCC Raiders 0-4 Cemetrix; Boulder Hills Tigers 3-1 Jaagruthi Jaguars; Ecolastic Eagles 3-1 Novotel Stars.