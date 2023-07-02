Ecolastic Eagles in joint lead with big win at T9 Golf Challenge

Ecolastic Eagles maintained their great start to the Titan Eye Cemetrix T9 Challenge with another sweeping win

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Sun - 2 July 23

Ecolastic Eagles’s victory over BHGCC Raiders on Sunday

Hyderabad: Ecolastic Eagles maintained their great start to the Titan Eye Cemetrix T9 Challenge with another sweeping win with a timing of 3.5-1.5 over BHGCC Raiders at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club on Sunday.

The Novotel Stars and Jaagruthi Jaguars traded blows in the day’s main event, with the games being shared and the draw halved 2-2. The Jaguars’ Nikhil Mathur and Aluri Srinivas Rao cruised to another victory, with Fintan O Dwyer’s scorching putter producing a shock for the Stars.

Team Cemetrix put the previous round defeat behind them and defeated the TGF Backspinners 3-1 in a close encounter. Three of the four games came down to the wire, and the outcome could have been reversed if the Backspinners had won their last holes.

Defending champions Boulder Hills Tigers won 4-0 over the bottom-of-the-table Boulder Ninjas. The victory moves them up to fifth place and within 1.5 points of fourth place. A strong run over the following three matches can help them comeback and knock off one of the top four.

Cemetrix have a comparatively easier run in at the halfway point, they can expect to qualify, with the joint leaders Jaagruthi Jaguars and Ecolastic Eagles having the toughest test in their remaining three matches.

The Raiders have had a dismal week after a promising start, and they remain the only team against whom the Ninjas have accumulated their lone point. The squad is performing far below its ability, but with qualifying heating up, they could yet produce some upsets. The semi-finals ties will be set next weekend.

Results: Novotel Stars 2-2 Jaagruthi Jaguars, Cemetrix 3-1 TGF Backspinners, Ecolastic Eagles 3.5-0.5 BHGCC Raiders, Boulder Hills Tigers 4-0 Boulder Ninjas.