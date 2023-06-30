Backspinners upset Boulder Hills Tigers at T9 Golf Challenge

TGF Backspinners recorded an upset 3-1 win over fancied Boulder Hills Tigers in the third round to jump two places

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Hyderabad: TGF Backspinners recorded an upset 3-1 win over fancied Boulder Hills Tigers in the third round to jump two places in the league table at the Titan Eye+ Cemetrix T9 Challenge at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club on Friday.

Ecolastic Eagles also jumped two spots up to second place after handing the Boulder Ninjas a second consecutive 4-0 loss. The Eagles are peaking as a team but tougher tests await them in the upcoming rounds. Dr U Rajesh and Rakhi Sinha continued their good form as they grinded out a 2 Up win on the final hole to set the momentum.

Novotel Stars continued their unbeaten start to the championship as they secured a second consecutive 3-1 win this time over a strong Cemetrix side. The only game that they lost was on the final hole with Swetha Gullapalli & Somnath Dey scoring the consolation point for Cemetrix.

Jaagruthi Jaguars maintained their top spot after a 3.5-0.5 win over BHGCC Raiders who saw their early form diminishing over the past two rounds. Col Ghosh and Caleb Rayapati prevented a blanking of the Raiders by winning the last two holes and squaring their game.

Results: Boulder Ninjas 0-4 Ecolastic Eagles, Boulder Hills Tigers 1-3 TGF Backspinners, Novotel Stars 3-1 Cemetrix, BHGCC Raiders 0.5-3.5 Jaagruthi Jaguars.

Caption: TGF Backspinners team after their victory over Boulder Hills Tigers, on Friday.