ED asks for details of sheep distribution scheme

Since the Telangana State Sheep and Goat development Cooperative Federation was the implementing agency of the scheme at the State level, it was requested to furnish details and documents in respect of implementation of the scheme since its inception.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 June 2024, 11:15 PM

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate has sought information pertaining to the sheep rearing development scheme in the State from the Telangana State Sheep and Goat development Cooperative Federation.

In a letter to the managing director of the cooperative federation, ED Deputy Director Magimai Arockiaraj A said the ED was conducting an investigation under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) regarding an alleged fraud in the implementation of the sheep rearing scheme.

The details requested included district wise details of all beneficiaries, sellers from whom the sheep was purchased, details of bank accounts from which disbursement of funds were made to district authorities and those of beneficiaries, details of funds received from beneficiaries as their contribution to the scheme, details of transport agencies selected for the transport of sheep to beneficiaries and so on.

Copies of any internal report on any fraud in the scheme were also asked for.