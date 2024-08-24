Valmiki Scam: KTR questions Telangana Congress connection

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 August 2024, 10:48 AM

Hyderabad: Highlighting the nexus between those behind the huge financial scandal that was exposed in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDC) and its beneficiaries in Telangana, BRS working President, K T Rama Rao on Saturday wondered as to why the Enforcement Directorate remained silent even after getting substantial leads?

In a post on X on Saturday, he also questioned as to why the news was suppressed in the media in Telangana even after SIT, CID and ED conducted raids here.

The scandal came to light after the tragic suicide of a 52-year-old superintendent of the corporation named Chandrasekaran. Pointing out at the Valmiki Scam in the neighbouring State and its intriguing link to Telangana politicians and businessmen, Rama Rao sought to know who were all the nine bank account holders in Hyderabad to whom the ST Corporation money of Rs. 45 crore was transferred?

“Who is the owner of “V6 Business” to which Rs. 4.5 crore was transferred? Why was the news suppressed in media circles in Telangana even after SIT, CID and ED conducted raids here? Who were running the bars and gold shops from which the cash was withdrawn during Lok Sabha elections. What’s their connection with the Congress party?” he asked.

Chief Minister of Karnataka M Siddaramaiah had agreed in the Karnataka assembly that Rs. 90 crore was embezzled in this scam. “Most importantly, why did Karnataka Minister Satish Jarakiholi hint that the Telangana govt would also topple if Siddaramaiah was removed? What do