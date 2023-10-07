ED serves notice to actor Navdeep in drug case

The actor was served a notice under section 41A of the CrPC seeking his appearance.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have issued notice to Telugu actor Navdeep Pallapolu, asking him to appear before the national agency on October 10, for questioning in connection with the Tollywood drug scandal which shook the film industry in 2017.

The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) had recently questioned Navdeep regarding a case which was booked by the Gudimalkapur police in September. During the time, CV Anand, director, TSNAB had said the actor was allegedly in contact with Nigerian drug peddlers, who were arrested in a joint operation by TSNAB and Gudimalkapur police in Bengaluru.

It can be noted that the ED had summoned Navdeep twice earlier in connection the Tollywood drug scandal, but he failed to appear before it. ED may collect details of the present drug case from TSNAB and continue investigation.