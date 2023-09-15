ED to not summon BRS MLC Kavitha till September 26

"She has appeared twice. If she is busy, we will extend the date by another 10 days," submitted Additional Solicitor General SV Raju.

By IANS Published Date - 04:43 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday submitted before the Supreme Court that it will not insist BRS MLC K Kavitha to appear in its national capital office in connection with the ongoing probe into the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case till September 26.

An oral undertaking to the above effect was made before a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appearing for the anti-money laundering probe agency.

“She has appeared twice. If she is busy, we will extend the date by another 10 days,” submitted ASG Raju as the court decided to defer hearing her plea for September 26.

The daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was summoned by ED on September 14 to appear in its national capital office on Friday for the purpose of attending the ongoing probe against the AAP-led Delhi government’s now scrapped liquor policy.

Notably, four other accused — YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, his son Raghava Reddy, former Aurobindo Group Director P. Sarath Chandra Reddy and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s close aide Dinesh Arora — have turned approvers in the case.

Kavitha was earlier questioned by the ED on March 11, 20 and 21 for nine-ten hours on every occasion.

She has petitioned the Supreme Court challenging the summons issued by the ED and sought for protection against arrest.

The top court is likely to take up her plea for further hearing on September 26.