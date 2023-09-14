ED summons Kavitha again in Delhi Excise policy case

BRS MLC k Kavitha has been summoned by the Directorate of Enforcement to join the investigation on Friday in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case

By ANI Published Date - 02:35 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC k Kavitha has been summoned by the Directorate of Enforcement to join the investigation on Friday in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case, sources said.

According to the sources, more than a dozen people were also summoned who were involved in carrying out cash transactions in the scam. ED had earlier summoned Kavitha twice in connection with the probe into the Delhi liquor policy case.

Kavitha was also questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the same case in December last year.

The ED has so far filed five charge sheets in the case, including against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia.

ED, last year filed its first chargesheet in the case. The agency said it has so far undertaken nearly 200 search operations in this case after filing an FIR after taking cognisance of a CBI case which was registered on the recommendation of the Delhi lieutenant governor.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary’s report filed in July last year showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials had said.

In October, the ED had raided nearly three dozen locations in Delhi and Punjab following the arrest of Sameer Mahendru, Managing Director of Delhi’s Jor Bagh-based liquor distributor Indospirit Group, in the case and arrested him later. The CBI too filed its first charge sheet in the case early this week.