Kavitha writes to party presidents across country to get Women’s Reservation Bill passed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:41 AM, Tue - 5 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha appealed to all political parties for the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill during the upcoming special session of the Parliament. She urged them to ensure that the Centre introduced the long-pending Bill in the Parliament and prioritise its passage.

In a letter written to presidents of all 47 political parties represented in the Parliament, Kavitha felt that the special parliamentary session was a golden opportunity for elected representatives to take a historic step towards gender equality. She called for political parties to unite in support of the Women’s Reservation Bill, setting aside political differences.

The MLC pointed out the critical role that women play in society, constituting nearly 50 percent of the nation’s population. However, she lamented the insufficient representation of women in legislatures, viewing it as an obstacle to the nation’s progress and a weakening of democratic principles.

Kavitha stressed that diverse representation in legislatures was essential to fulfill aspirations of citizens and urged for the importance of avoiding one-sided representation. She said increasing women’s representation in politics would not only empower women but also serve as an inspiring example for millions of girls across the nation.

The former MP stated that women’s active participation in policy decisions had led to innovative proposals. She argued that enhanced female representation in legislatures would lead to more effective policies, benefiting the society as a whole. Currently, around 14 lakh women are actively engaged in public life, contributing to the efficient administration of local bodies.

Kavitha expressed regret over the lack of commitment among political parties to provide women with adequate representation in legislatures. She reminded that the Women’s Reservation Bill, which proposes a 33 percent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, was pending for a considerable period.