Editorial: A Republic of many paradoxes

The Independence Day festivities sound hollow in the face of widening social gulf and growing atrocities against Dalits

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 August 2024, 11:57 PM

As India enters its 78th year of independence, it is time not just to celebrate but also to introspect candidly on the journey so far, reflect on the challenges ahead and address the impediments that are holding back the country from realising its full potential. From navigating social tensions triggered by the partition and laying foundation for nation-building in the initial days of the independence to shedding the stifling ‘Licence-Permit’ Raj more than four decades later to boost industrial development and innovation, it has been a long and arduous journey. There is no doubt that India has made significant strides in several sectors but a hard look at the social realities on the ground reveals a gloomy picture; a scenario that leaves a sense of despondency. For a vast majority of Indians, there is still no freedom from discrimination, inequality, exploitation and atrocities. The country’s achievements have been modest while challenges are mammoth. Widening rich-poor divide, growing unemployment, inflation, simmering communal tensions, eroding autonomy of constitutional bodies and undermining of the federal spirit are among the big challenges. The merchants of hatred, emboldened by the ecosystem of majoritarianism, are having a field day in some States. Glaring attempts are being made to tamper with institutional independence. The federal spirit is sought to be undermined with the rights of the States being diluted, making a mockery of the oft-repeated “Team India” mantra . In the immediate neighbourhood, India is virtually left with no friends. The border dispute with China continues to rage while relations with other neighbours are going from bad to worse.

India presents a picture of paradoxes; a country where several centuries co-exist. A Bentley and a buffalo can be found on the same road. Grotesque displays of wealth and starvation deaths occur side by side. A growing number of billionaires hog as much media limelight as the serpentine queues of post-graduate aspirants for peon’s job in a government office. On one hand, the country is planning a manned mission to space while on the other, instances of Dalit women being paraded naked and farm labourers being beaten to death prick the nation’s conscience. The Independence Day festivities, often mixed with jingoistic overtones and boastful claims, sound hollow in the face of the widening social gulf and growing atrocities against Dalits and other underprivileged sections. Though liberalisation has thrown up new possibilities for the economic empowerment of Dalits, it does not automatically translate into social acceptance as rigid social structures continue to stifle their growth. On the positive side, India remains a resilient democracy, despite certain inadequacies, and a growing economic power. At a time when the countries in the region have either slipped into autocracy and military dictatorship or are in the grip of anarchy, Indians can feel justifiably proud of their thriving democracy and secular constitution.